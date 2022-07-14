B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $9.01 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 89,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Blackstone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

BX stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.99. 97,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,164. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

