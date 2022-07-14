B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 115 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.65. 24,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average is $278.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

