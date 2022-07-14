B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 614 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average is $237.68. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

