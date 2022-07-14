B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lemonade by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.97. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $93.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

