B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 262 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

AVGO stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $477.69. 30,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

