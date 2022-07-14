B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 383,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,342,545 shares.The stock last traded at $3.13 and had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.