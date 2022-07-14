BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head to Head Contrast

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 1 5 0 2.83 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $71.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.10%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -2.76% -4.52% -2.21% BAB 12.27% 13.28% 8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 11.58 -$10.30 million ($0.36) -214.83 BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.05 17.30

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BAB beats Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

