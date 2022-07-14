Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 19,188 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $521,000.

IEF traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.46. 298,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,778. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

