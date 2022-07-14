Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 108 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in NVR by 90.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock traded down $44.86 on Thursday, reaching $4,342.80. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,196.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,698.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,418.75.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.