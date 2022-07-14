Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 591 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

ARKK traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $43.33. 1,820,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,043,469. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

