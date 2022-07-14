Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 68,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,569. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 616,788 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 301,218 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

