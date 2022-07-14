Bank of America Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $144.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $171.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.19.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,780. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

