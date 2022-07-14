Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $46.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.21. 78,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.