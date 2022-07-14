Barclays Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €12.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.00) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.10) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €9.27 ($9.27) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €10.31 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($29.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

