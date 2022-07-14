Barclays Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $64.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.40.

DD stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,116. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. ERN LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.8% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,396,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,601,000 after purchasing an additional 200,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

