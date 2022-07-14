Barclays Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.62. 453,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. Intel has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.