Barclays Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 120

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.14) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 150 ($1.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.32).

JUP stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136.90 ($1.63). 1,323,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,655. The stock has a market cap of £757.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.04. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 132.70 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,142.96).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

