Barclays Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.57.

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.98. 83,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.05 and its 200-day moving average is $272.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

