Barclays Lowers O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.36.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE:OI opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.