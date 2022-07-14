Barclays Trims Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price to $24.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.