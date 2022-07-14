Barclays Trims Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $120.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Westlake stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $40,506,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 11,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 353,151 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

