Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.78

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 1963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Barnes Group by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

