Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 806 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 385.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.85. 212,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,781. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

