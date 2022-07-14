Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. APA accounts for about 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

APA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. 444,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

