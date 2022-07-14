Barnett & Company Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,319,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $5,889,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,555. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

