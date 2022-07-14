Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 420,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

