Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

UNP traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.84. 85,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,495. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

