Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 663.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 454,200 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,769 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 2,701,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,903,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

