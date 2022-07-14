Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

OTCMKTS BYCBF traded down $30.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,150.00. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $2,070.10 and a 1-year high of $2,600.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,191.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,276.88.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

BYCBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baader Bank downgraded Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.