Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of RYE stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.43. 6,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.