Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $553,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.77. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,526. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.