Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 212 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,795. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

