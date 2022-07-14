Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $738,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,038,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,370 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 510,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 332,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 287,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.53. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.