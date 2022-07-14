BCS Wealth Management Acquires 683 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.