BCS Wealth Management Has $401,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,646,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,293,000 after buying an additional 106,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after buying an additional 302,933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 53,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.