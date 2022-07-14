BCS Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,680 shares of company stock valued at $148,605,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.54. 14,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,982. The firm has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

