BCS Wealth Management Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $14.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $506.69. The stock had a trading volume of 84,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.39 and a 200 day moving average of $516.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

