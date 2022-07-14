Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.84) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.01) to GBX 598 ($7.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 690 ($8.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 528.50 ($6.29).

BEZ stock traded down GBX 15.48 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 476.12 ($5.66). 982,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 339.90 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 478.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 457.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.62.

In other Beazley news, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,245.00).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

