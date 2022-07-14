BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 3.3%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.20 and last traded at $175.35. Approximately 774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 319,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 194.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 155.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

