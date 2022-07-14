Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 6.5%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 121,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

