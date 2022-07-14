Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 120,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 162,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

