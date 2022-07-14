Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

APD stock traded down $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day moving average of $251.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

