Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 988,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

