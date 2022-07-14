Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,973 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.12. 92,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,164. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.