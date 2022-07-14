Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 540 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.77. 170,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.25. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

