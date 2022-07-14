Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. 102,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

