Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of OIH stock traded down $10.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.75. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

