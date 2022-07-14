BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:BHP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $80.50.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
