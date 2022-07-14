BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

