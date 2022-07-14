BitTorrent (BTTOLD) One Day Volume Hits $2,508.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $524.72 million and $2,508.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007619 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004591 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

